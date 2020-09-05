JEAN OLIVE GRANT (née Henneberg) Passed away with grace on September 1, 2020, in her 97th year in Toronto surrounded by her beloved family. Dearly loved wife of Robert Henry Grant ('Bob') of 35 years and adored mother of David (Carol) Grant of Toronto; Alan (Cynthia) Grant of Wellesley, Massachusetts; and Ian (Liz) Grant of Picton, Ontario. She will be greatly missed by her eight grandchildren and two great- grandchildren: Christie (Doug) and Leah Versagli of Romansville, Pennsylvania; Rob (Fazina) and Charlie Grant of Toronto; Julie (Jack Forsayeth) Grant of Toronto; Alex (Sarah) Grant of Canmore, Alberta; Jeff (Jill Hamilton) Grant of Toronto; Kim (Jeff Gass) Grant of Toronto; Sarah (Joe) Mohr of Boston; and Hilary Grant of Toronto. Jean was predeceased by her husband, Bob (1983); her parents, Frederick William and Doy Aletta (née Fletcher) Henneberg; her brother, Donald William Henneberg of Estevan; and her sister, Kaye Ellen Schmidt (née Henneberg) of Toronto. Jean was born in Estevan, Saskatchewan in 1923. She worked at Winnipeg General Hospital where she became a Registered Nurse in 1945. She served as a public health nurse until she met her husband (Bob Grant) in Winnipeg. They were married in Estevan in 1948 and moved to Toronto where they raised their three sons. Jean was a strong independent woman, loving wife and wonderful mother who was always active in the community. She was a member of Eglinton Saint George's Church for over fifty years and a volunteer in a range of organizations throughout her life. Jean spent winters in North Toronto and summers on the water at Black Point, Nova Scotia. For over 65 years she looked forward to hosting the summer holidays of her children, their spouses and her grandchildren at her cottage. For the last decade Jean resided at Amica Bayview Gardens where she formed special relationships with many residents. Over the past several years she felt especially fortunate to receive the compassionate care of the residence staff. Following her husbands passing in 1983, Jean capably played the role of family matriarch for 37 years. She was an intelligent, pragmatic and loving mother, mother-in- law and grandmother. Her direct and engaging manner resulted in a rich and active life filled with many wonderful experiences and friendships. But Jean's greatest pleasure was to spend time with the members of her close family. She will be long-remembered for being immensely proud of every family member. She was unwavering in her encouragement of them to live up to the Grant motto ('Stand Fast'). Following her own advice, Jean always faced her own life head-on, even at the end when she embraced the spirit of the hymn 'I feel the winds of God today; Today my sails I lift.' Jean appreciated the superb medical care she received from Dr. Papneja and the other members of the Sunnybrook Family Health Team. The entire Grant family would also like to thank the dedicated staff of Amica Bayview Gardens for their outstanding personal care and support. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at the Little Harbour Presbyterian Church at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice or offer an act of kindness for your family or community.



