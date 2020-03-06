You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre
375 Mt. Pleasant Rd
Toronto, ON
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean PARNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean PARNEY


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean PARNEY Obituary
JEAN PARNEYPeacefully on March 4, 2020Jean passed away surrounded by her family. Born in Toronto in 1939, Jean attended Havergal College before graduating from The Wellesley School of Nursing in 1961. Many of her nursing classmates became life-long friends with whom she shared laughs and reunion weekends. Jean continued on to The University of Western Ontario, where she completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Following graduation she sailed away on her honeymoon, and began a 57 year love story with Bob. Together, they raised 3 children and created a full and meaningful life. Despite what Dad would say, Mom was in charge and always had the last word! Jean and Bob and family spent many wonderful summers in Pointe au Baril on Georgian Bay. Whether she was on the dock watching her grandkids dive into the Bay, or daring to enter the chilly waters herself (amusing family with her two-hour entries), Jean was happiest surrounded by her loved ones. In the winter months, Jean loved the coziness of their home in Collingwood where she could be found puttering in the kitchen or working on one of her many crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Thanksgiving and New Years were always best celebrated in Collingwood around the family table. Beloved wife of Bob, mother to Jennifer Parney, Robin (Tim) Saunders, and Chris (Danielle) Parney. Loving Nana to Mitchell, Thomas, Matthew, Owen, Emma and Sarah...all of whom adored their Nana. Survived by sister Alexandra Baker, brother Ted Olver and many nieces and nephews. Visitation to take place at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mt. Pleasant Rd, Toronto (East Gate entrance, north of St. Clair Ave.) on Tuesday, March 10th from 6-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre Chapel on Wednesday, March 11th at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Kidney Foundation of Canada or sponsoring Jennifer's Ride To Conquer Cancer at www.conquercancer.ca/goto/jenniferparney
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -