JEAN PARNEYPeacefully on March 4, 2020Jean passed away surrounded by her family. Born in Toronto in 1939, Jean attended Havergal College before graduating from The Wellesley School of Nursing in 1961. Many of her nursing classmates became life-long friends with whom she shared laughs and reunion weekends. Jean continued on to The University of Western Ontario, where she completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Following graduation she sailed away on her honeymoon, and began a 57 year love story with Bob. Together, they raised 3 children and created a full and meaningful life. Despite what Dad would say, Mom was in charge and always had the last word! Jean and Bob and family spent many wonderful summers in Pointe au Baril on Georgian Bay. Whether she was on the dock watching her grandkids dive into the Bay, or daring to enter the chilly waters herself (amusing family with her two-hour entries), Jean was happiest surrounded by her loved ones. In the winter months, Jean loved the coziness of their home in Collingwood where she could be found puttering in the kitchen or working on one of her many crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Thanksgiving and New Years were always best celebrated in Collingwood around the family table. Beloved wife of Bob, mother to Jennifer Parney, Robin (Tim) Saunders, and Chris (Danielle) Parney. Loving Nana to Mitchell, Thomas, Matthew, Owen, Emma and Sarah...all of whom adored their Nana. Survived by sister Alexandra Baker, brother Ted Olver and many nieces and nephews. Visitation to take place at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mt. Pleasant Rd, Toronto (East Gate entrance, north of St. Clair Ave.) on Tuesday, March 10th from 6-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre Chapel on Wednesday, March 11th at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Kidney Foundation of Canada or sponsoring Jennifer's Ride To Conquer Cancer at www.conquercancer.ca/goto/jenniferparney
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2020