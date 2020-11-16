JEAN PATRICIA (Hull) REYNOLDS Was granted the desire of her heart in October 29, 2020 when she went to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. For sixty-two years she was the wife of the late H. Lindsay C. Reynolds, and with him was actively involved in C&MA churches in Montreal and Toronto from the time of her youth. Jean was the beloved mother of four daughters, Roberta Duncan (Harold), Margaret Zacharias (Ravi), Elizabeth Reynolds, and Barbara Reynolds; loving Grandma to eight grandchildren, Sarah Zacharias Davis, Matthew Duncan, Naomi Zacharias, Jonathan Duncan, Joshua Moore, Nathan Zacharias, Rebecca Magliolo, Jennifer Duncan; and great- grandmother to nine great- grandchildren. She made us proud and we will sorely miss her. A private burial was held on November 14, 2020.



