Jean Patricia REYNOLDS
JEAN PATRICIA (Hull) REYNOLDS Was granted the desire of her heart in October 29, 2020 when she went to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. For sixty-two years she was the wife of the late H. Lindsay C. Reynolds, and with him was actively involved in C&MA churches in Montreal and Toronto from the time of her youth. Jean was the beloved mother of four daughters, Roberta Duncan (Harold), Margaret Zacharias (Ravi), Elizabeth Reynolds, and Barbara Reynolds; loving Grandma to eight grandchildren, Sarah Zacharias Davis, Matthew Duncan, Naomi Zacharias, Jonathan Duncan, Joshua Moore, Nathan Zacharias, Rebecca Magliolo, Jennifer Duncan; and great- grandmother to nine great- grandchildren. She made us proud and we will sorely miss her. A private burial was held on November 14, 2020.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2020.
