It is with such a heavy heart that we announce the death of our beloved Jean-Paul Faubert (December 26, 1961 - May 29, 2019) from a gruelling ten-month battle with multiple myeloma. He will be missed by so many friends and family. Pre-deceased by his father Frank Faubert and his partner Dina Fryer, he leaves behind his wife Marilyn Kynaston, daughter Lola Faubert, step-daughter Erika Fryer, step-son Paul Fryer, mother Marilyn Faubert and his four siblings and their spouses Marc (Marlene), Judi (Stan), Denine (Stephen) and Michael (Andrea), Mother-in-Law Bev Kynaston, Father-in-Law Dennis Kynaston, Sister-in-Law Donna Kynaston, Brother-in-Law Glen Kynaston (Geumno), along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jean-Paul had an interesting life starting with a childhood in Scarborough. He loved the freedom to play with his friends and siblings in the Highland Creek ravine. He met many life-long friends at Woburn Collegiate and particularly in the Outdoor Club and Stage Crew. After school and many temp jobs from garbage collector to ice rink rat he participated in the Katimavik Program and spent time in Yellowknife, Lac-Édouard and Charlottetown. He joined his sister Judi in Edmonton and on a whim moved to Vancouver where he eventually settled. Jean-Paul attended Langara College and Simon Fraser University, studying film production before training in IT at the Western Front. He worked at the Simon Fraser Student Society, the Open Learning Agency and finally Emily Carr University. Jean-Paul tragically lost his partner Dina in 1998 to a heart attack but has continued to cherish his relationship with her children Erika and Paul. He met his wife Marilyn in the late 80s at SFU, but reconnected 13 years later at a reunion and they were married a year later in 2003. The two became parents in their 40s in 2007, revelling in the joy of parenthood with Lola. Jean-Paul and Lola shared a special bond and she was the light of his life from first sight. Married life also included renovating a 100+ year old home in Riley Park, building a cottage on Lasqueti Island and finally in 2017/2018 living in Paris for a year where Jean-Paul home-schooled Lola and spent much time rambling the beautiful streets, especially in their neighbourhood of Montmartre. Politics were of particular interest to Jean-Paul partly due to the fact that his father was at various times an alderman, Metro Councillor, MPP , Mayor and City Councillor. Jean-Paul became involved in student politics and had a fierce belief in progressive politics that put people before profits. He was a socialist through and through and proud of it. If the measure of a person is in their friends, Jean-Paul was loaded. He has friends from many eras and places including: Scarborough from childhood, Katimavik, Langara, SFU, Open Learning Agency, Emily Carr University and an on-line community of friends, the Pancakes. Jean-Paul's charitable donations were all focused on the downtown east side but more than charity Jean-Paul believed in political action. If you want to honour him, go to a rally, raise a placard and yell. Celebrations of Life to be held in both Vancouver (Heritage Hall, 6 pm July 11, 2019) and Toronto (Olde Stone Pub, Scarborough, 4pm, July 14, 2019). Published in The Globe and Mail from June 29 to July 3, 2019