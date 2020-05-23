|
J-P BOISCLAIR It is with extreme sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Jean-Pierre Boisclair at age 71 at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on May 16, 2020, the result of a massive stroke. Known by all as J-P, he was the beloved husband and best friend of Shirley, his wife of 50 years with whom he was inseparable. He was devoted to his family, extremely close to his sister, Claudette Coburn; uncle to Claudette's sons, Curtis and Darryl; a very special great- uncle to Curtis's children, Justine and Mitchell; and dear friend to their mother, Sandra J-P was a CPA who devoted most of his career to serving his fellow Canadians. As President of the Canadian Comprehensive Auditing Foundation he became known for his public sector governance expertise which he brought with him to his role as CFO of The Conference Board of Canada. In his later career his interests turned to healthcare, serving as a board member of eHealth Ontario and then Chair of the Champlain LHIN. J-P loved life and loved people. He had a passion for gourmet food, fine wine, and foreign travel, getting to know Rome and Paris almost as well as he knew Ottawa. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his unquestioned integrity, his larger than life personality, his sense of humour, his big heart and his generosity of spirit. He will be sorely missed by all. J-P, you will live in our hearts forever.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020