JEAN-PIERRE CHEVRIER It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Jean-Pierre Chevrier, son of the late Thérèse Cousineau and the late André Chevrier, in Mont-Tremblant, on January 29, 2020, a few days shy of his 70th birthday. He will be missed by his "li'l" sister Monique, his unfailing and most trusted friend Daniel Beaudoin, his longstanding band of mates from College Sainte-Marie, his cousins from the Cousineau/Gosselin and Chevrier/Grondin family clans, as well as every person whose friendship he diligently cultivated through thick and thin. Those who wish to pay their respects are invited to the Urgel Bourgie funeral complex, 3955, chemin Côte-de-Liesse, St.-Laurent (Québec) H4N 2N6, February 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Little Brothers: littlebrothers.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020