You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean-Pierre CHEVRIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean-Pierre CHEVRIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean-Pierre CHEVRIER Obituary
JEAN-PIERRE CHEVRIER It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Jean-Pierre Chevrier, son of the late Thérèse Cousineau and the late André Chevrier, in Mont-Tremblant, on January 29, 2020, a few days shy of his 70th birthday. He will be missed by his "li'l" sister Monique, his unfailing and most trusted friend Daniel Beaudoin, his longstanding band of mates from College Sainte-Marie, his cousins from the Cousineau/Gosselin and Chevrier/Grondin family clans, as well as every person whose friendship he diligently cultivated through thick and thin. Those who wish to pay their respects are invited to the Urgel Bourgie funeral complex, 3955, chemin Côte-de-Liesse, St.-Laurent (Québec) H4N 2N6, February 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Little Brothers: littlebrothers.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean-Pierre's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -