|
|
JEAN RUTHERFORD STAUBLE Jean died peacefully on November 24, 2019, in Toronto, aged 90, following a stroke. Beloved wife for 65 years of the late Dr. William (Bill) Stauble, devoted mother of Cynthia (Nigel Potts), David (Maria Ringo), Katherine (David Devlin) and Julie (Steven Wood), and loving Granny to Michael, Maddy, Sarah, Claire, Cameron and James. Jean was predeceased by sisters Mary Wang and Jocelyn Fyfe. She will be sorely missed. Born and raised in Montreal, Jean received her B.A. from McGill University, where she met Bill. They raised their family in Montreal, London (England) and Toronto, and enjoyed a happy retirement in Port Hope and Cobourg, forming rich, lasting friendships in each place. For 30 years, the cottage they built in the rolling Northumberland hills was their paradise, a place for tree-planting, gardening, swimming, reading and family gatherings. Jean was a gracious host and excellent cook who passed on to her children her passion, skills and best recipes. Jean was innately compassionate. With a strong sense of social responsibility, she was ever a committed volunteer, most notably as a driver with Red Cross Corps and Braille transcriber with the CNIB. She loved language, music and art, tennis, bridge and Scrabble. To the end, and despite the challenges of dementia, she savoured a good story, generously offering her gratitude and warm smile. She was a trooper. The family is thankful for the excellent care Jean received at Revera Leaside Residence and St. Michael's and Michael Garron Hospitals, Toronto. Special thanks to Senait, Christine and Leaside's 5th-floor staff. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 11:00 a.m. at the Toronto Cricket, Curling and Skating Club, 141 Wilson Avenue, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Jean's name to the CNIB. Condolences and memories may be forwarded through www.humphreymilesnewbigging.com. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019