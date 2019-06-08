JEANE JORGENSEN Jeane Jorgensen passed away at the Bridgepoint Palliative Care Unit in Toronto on May 30, 2019. Jeane was born in Alberta on December 9, 1937, and had a very successful career in advertising and communications. She forged the way for women in her field, fighting for equal recognition and, as a result, helped open doors for those who came after her. Jeane's career took her across the country, from Vancouver, to Montreal, and then finally to Toronto where she spent the last 45 years of her life. She was dedicated to the advancement of the arts and history in Toronto. She spent time on the board of the Kiwanis Music Festival and dedicated numerous volunteer hours at the Royal Ontario Museum. Always an avid hiker, she loved the Bruce Trail and spent countless hours, over decades, exploring it. She also loved to hike the Canadian Rockies. Jeane's wish was to be returned to Alberta to where her family resides and to have an intimate memorial in the mountains there. Donations may be made, in memory of Jeane, to the Bruce Trail Conservancy to help preserve this incredible landscape for many generations to enjoy. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019