JEANETTE HIGGINS Passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 in her home in Aurora after a long battle with cancer and just days after a wonderful 72nd birthday celebration with her family. She will be dearly missed by her devoted husband, John, sons Scott Elliott (Heather) and Graeme Higgins (Christine Jones), daughter Christine Higgins (Johnny Braune) and her beloved grandchildren Zackery Elliott, Tyler Elliott, Clark Elliott, Abby Elliott and Julian Braune. Lovingly remembered by her sisters Vera Robertson (Gord), Judith Latimer (Ray), Sue Higgins (Donna Steele) and mother-in-law Pat Higgins. She was very close with her niece Kelly Way (Doug), and nephews Greg Robertson (Greg Epton), Todd Robertson (Mei) Chris and Tim Latimer, as well as great-niece Maddy Way and great-nephews Connor Way, Colby and Parker Latimer. Jeanette was predeceased by her parents Louis and Rose Ramnes. She leaves behind countless friends in Toronto, Aurora, Saskatoon, Meadowbrook Golf Club in Stouffville, Ontario and Royal Wood Golf Club in Naples Florida. She touched the lives of all those she knew in so many positive ways. Visitation for Jeanette will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, ON L4G 6W8. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m., in the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Aurora Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Stronach Cancer Centre in Newmarket and the home healthcare team for their compassion. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the . www.cancer.ca Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the Higgins family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020