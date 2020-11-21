JEANNE CARTER (nee MACDONALD) June 8, 1925 - November 17, 2020 Beloved mother of Jane Carter Curtis, Terry Carter (Ken Mark) and mother-in-law to Jane Lumbers. Adored and adoring grandmother of James (Christine) Carter, Sarah Carter (Cam Parrack), Ian Mark (Menik Senanayake), Philip Mark and Jack Curtis. Truly great grandmother of Claire and William Carter and Jeremy and Bryce Parrack. Fun and loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Aunt Jeannie to many. Predeceased by cherished son Doug and siblings John (Ada) Macdonald and Mary (Hugh) Jennings. A life well lived, full of love, service and fun. A volunteer extraordinaire, as a founding member of the Royal Ontario (ROM) Museum Members Committee, for over 60 years she dedicated herself to any opportunity to draw more people to the ROM. Jeannie believed one person can make a difference and was passionate about making the world a better place. She helped sponsor and settle two refugee families, from Vietnam and Syria, lobbied to get North Toronto Arena built and was a member of countless committees. For friends she made food or drove them, or took the bridge table, with appropriate refreshments, to them when they couldn't get out. The Book Club provided a wonderful source of intellectual stimulation with fiercely smart women evolving into multi generational friendships and support. A graduate of St. Clement's School and Trinity College, University of Toronto, Jeanne graduated as a dietitian. After raising her children while volunteering, she requalified as a Dietitian and had a successful career in foodservice, starting with Marsan Foods and consulting well into her 70's. She loved a good party, but most of all family gatherings. If they could be combined with skiing, tennis, bridge or museums, all the better. Family dinners were held for every occasion; if she wasn't cooking, she brought her famous salad. Taking her family to Provence was a highlight for all. She'd greet friends and family with open arms and a giant smile as if you were exactly the person she wanted to see. We shall all miss that. Special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Belmont House for their care and kindness. When it is possible, a gathering will be held share stories to remember her. Donations in her memory may be made to the ROM, 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, ON M5S 2C6 www.rom.on.ca
or SunSmart Melanoma Foundation www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/sunsmart-melanoma-foundation
. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
