JEANNIE DRUMMOND HALL August 13, 1923 - July 23, 2019 Resided in Oakville, Ontario Jeannie Drummond Hall (Sharp), 95, passed away peacefully with loved ones at her side July 23, 2019 in Oakville, Ontario. Jeannie Drummond Sharp grew up on Joyce Street in Toronto and graduated in 1945 from the University of Toronto with a degree in physiotherapy. Jeannie found love in William Bertram Hall from Peterborough and married him in 1947. They set about raising a family of boys, first in Iroquois Falls, then Burlington and later Mississauga, Ontario. Jeannie was blessed with intelligence, courage, determination and a sense of humour which she put to good use. She was absolutely committed to her family and generous in their support. She was also a devoted advocate for the mentally challenged. Jeannie and Bill enjoyed a vibrant social life with many close friends, both at home and internationally, related to Bill's career in electrical engineering and management. For many years they took great pleasure in active, seasonal living and friendships in Barbados. Jeannie was predeceased by her sister Faith Bower (Hamilton, ON) in 2009 and her husband Bill in 2010. Jeannie is survived by and will forever be lovingly remembered by her son Richard (wife Gloria, Surrey, BC); grandchildren Chris (Vancouver, BC) and Erin (husband Brent Weerts, Langley, BC); great grandchildren Ivy, Anna and Bree Weerts; her son Robert (Community Living, Oakville, ON) and her son Gordon (wife Penny, Elmvale, ON). The family will hold a private observance for Jeannie. Her ashes will be interred in the Hall family plot in Peterborough, Ontario. Our most heartfelt thanks to the staff of Post Inn Village for the very high quality and respectful care provided to Jeannie during her years in residence and upon her passing. Visit our guestbook through www.koprivataylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 27 to July 31, 2019
