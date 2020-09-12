JEFFREY JAY SOLMAN January 18, 1951 - September 11, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jeff in Toronto after a brief illness. Beloved brother of April, brother-in-law of Lorne, Uncle of Katie (Dave and grandnephews Teddy and Bennet), Alan (Emily), Tom and Peggy (Colin) and families. Brother of Norman and family, survived by his dear friend Adrianna, and many other devoted friends. Jeff was a computer professional, an innovator, a pilot and an adventurous spirit. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be gratefully received to a charity of your choice. Messages can be left at www.etouch.ca
. Please include your email to be notified of a Memorial to be held at a later date. Please type in Jeffrey Solman for access to the notice.