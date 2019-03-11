JEFFREY KIRK NESBITT It is with great sadness, that the family of Jeffrey Kirk Nesbitt announces his sudden passing at South Lake Hospital, on March 8, 2019. Jeff in his 52nd year, will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend, Sheena and his adoring daughters, Skye and Scotia. He is cherished by his parents, Carrie and Clinton Nesbitt of Elmvale; and Sheena's parents, the late Bobby Kirk and Jane Kirk of Newtonmore, Scotland. He is lovingly remembered by his siblings, Joanne Potts (Cal) and Jim Nesbitt (Heather); as well as Andy Kirk (Debbie) and Julia Kirk. Jeffrey was born on Manitoulin Island and the love for his island always remained in his heart. He grew up in Elmvale. He graduated in 1990 with an Honors Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University. Jeff was the current Vice President, Relationship Management at Cardtronics Canada Ltd, in Mississauga Ontario. He was a proven leader in the Financial Services sector in Canada and focused on both bank and Credit Union businesses. His expertise in Relationship Management and Marketing was instrumental in the growth of Threshold Financial Inc. Jeff spent fifteen years with NCR Canada and fourteen years with Cardtronics Canada Ltd, formally Thresholds Financial Inc. He was a devoted family man, who worked hard to ensure those around him had a good time and found happiness in their lives. Jeff will be remembered for his infectious laugh, insightful conversations, and unique perspectives. Jeff always had a funny remark, a positive outlook, and lived on the bright side of life. He shared this outlook with his many nieces and nephews, inlaws, friends, and co-workers. A visitation is planned for Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 6 to 9 pm at Lynn Stone Funeral Home (15 Yonge St. S, Elmvale, Ontario). Funeral services will take place at St. John's United Church (27 Yonge St. S) on Thursday, March 14, 2019, commencing at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed in Jeffrey's memory to the Transplant Unit at Toronto General Hospital or the Canadian Liver Foundation. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2019