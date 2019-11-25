|
JEFFREY KIRKLAND March 25, 1968 - Toronto, Ontario November 16, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta Jeffrey Ian Kirkland, beloved husband of Sandi Kirkland (née Dunn) of Calgary, Alberta, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeff was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 25, 1968. He graduated from Athabasca University with a degree in Business Administration. He married his soulmate, Sandi in 2007. Jeff loved spending time with his family. Walking around the neighbourhood and exploring new locales was a fun and frequent family pastime. His son, Tyler James (TJ), was his pride and joy. The 'boys' were often seen enjoying ice cream and McDonalds dates together. Jeff also had great affection for his pugs, Tyson and Daisy, and was excited with the recent addition of their Bernedoodle, Maverick, to the family. Jeff also enjoyed travelling. Many precious memories were made in various sunny destinations. An avid runner for many years he would wake up at 5:00 a.m. to hit the treadmill before heading into work. On weekends, he would often run a half marathon on the trails around the family cottage. Jeff was dedicated to the Terry Fox Foundation and actively participated in the run for 10 years, raising over $200,000 for cancer research. People would joke that Jeff 'bled' Coke. In part, that may have been due to the large amount of Coke Zero he consumed. Really, it was because of his unwavering commitment and passion to his work at Coca-Cola Canada - where he devoted his entire career of thirty-two years. Besides his loving wife, Jeff is survived by his son Tyler James (TJ) Kirkland of Calgary, AB; Jeff is also survived by his mother Joanne Kirkland of Vancouver, BC; his brother Graeme Kirkland of Toronto, ON; father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Patricia Dunn of Three Hills, AB; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Matthew and Pam Engquist (niece Olivia and nephew Nathaniel) of Calgary, AB; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Colin and Debi Peterson (niece-Emilee) of Three Hills, AB; as well as many cousins and friends. Jeffrey was predeceased by his father Robert Kirkland of Nelson, BC. Funeral Services will be held at First Alliance Church (12345 - 40th Street S.E., Calgary, AB) on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow in the Church Atrium. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Terry Fox Foundation, Unit D10, 6115 - 3 Street S.E., Calgary, AB T2H 2L2 Telephone: (403) 212-1336, www.terryfox.org. A tree will be planted in living memory of Jeff Kirkland. McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes, Deerfoot South, 12281 - 40th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2Z 4E6, Telephone: 403-203-0525.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019