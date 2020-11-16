JEFFREY PLENER Jeffrey Plener, husband of Sharon Baker, brother of Steven Plener (Catherine) and Maydie Plener, uncle of Rebecca and Samuel. Passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, peacefully, at home, age 73. Jeff was a successful businessman, an avid golfer and a motorcycle enthusiast. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. Memorial donations requested to Participation House Markham (905-294-1008 ext. 222 or 227) or the Sophie and Sid Baker Endowment Fund at Baycrest (416-785-2875).



