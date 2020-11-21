JENNIE EIKELAND DICK It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jennie Eikeland Dick, beloved mother, and wife, on the morning of November 15, 2020, at the age of 95. She leaves behind Donald, her husband of 69 years; her sister, Judith King and family; and her children: Rundi Phelan, Bill (Laurel) Dick, Muriel (John) Rounthwaite and Krissy (Robert) Smith; as well as her grandchildren: Jennen, Jamie (James Fraser), Hayley (Amit Bhalla), Paul (Ailey) Phelan; Will (Sara) and Walt Dick; Alexander and Scarlett Rounthwaite; Zachary, Jessie and Cody Smith; and her great-grandchildren, Romeo DiBattista, Odin and Ava Fraser, Archer and Wilfred Dick, and Lucia Phelan. Jennie was born in Haegebosted, Norway and arrived in Canada in 1927. She grew up in Saskatchewan, embracing the beauty of the prairies where she attended a one room schoolhouse, walking the 5 km to and from school every day. Later she became a registered nurse. She practiced at the Toronto General Hospital. But her spirit of adventure took her to Powell River, B.C. where she met Donald, the love of her life. Jennie was a devoted mother with unstoppable energy and a great sense of style. She loved the outdoors and was an accomplished skier, and an avid hiker. Always innovative, she was one of the first to embrace a healthy active lifestyle. As her children matured, she travelled the world with her husband on business trips, enjoying each excursion as an adventure together. Her strong work ethic was always admired and tempered by her very loving nature. Jennie will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. We are all appreciative of the time we shared together. A private service is being held later this week followed by a celebration of her life in the spring. The family is most grateful for the kind and considerate care provided by Alda, Adelina, Juvie and Chris. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Belmont House would be appreciated.



