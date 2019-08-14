You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer KHAYAT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer KHAYAT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer KHAYAT Obituary
JENNIFER KHAYAT Surrounded by family and friends, Jennifer, affectionately known as Vievers, age 43, passed away on August 12, 2019. She will be forever missed as the beloved friend (37 yrs) and wife (14 yrs) of Wiz and supermom to her 'habibis': Kaiden (age 10), Cole (age 7) and Cooper (age 4). Being a mom is her greatest joy in life. Jen is remembered as the heart and soul of her family and friends. Jennifer is the beloved daughter of Linda and David Dean, granddaughter to Mildred Cope, sister to Jeff (Caitlin) and John (Cynthia) and as aunt to Max, Sophia and Hadley. Daughter-in-law to Huda and Jan Khayat, sister-in-law to Rasha (Aldo) Angel and Eva (Luke) Kyleman and aunt to Madeleine and Naomi Angel and Sahara, Victoria and Jackson Kyleman. Jen is the adored niece of Craig (Wendy), Karin (Mike), Laury (Wendy) and Paula (Steve). Family and friends mattered the most to Jen. Jen dedicated her entire career to social work, the vast majority at the Children's Aid Society of Toronto. Jen lived by the motto of "Celebrate Everything", and she did with enthusiasm. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14th. A Funeral Mass to celebrate the life of Jennifer will be held at St. Bonaventure Church, 1300 Leslie Street, Toronto, M3C 2K9 on Thursday, August 15th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Community Share Food Bank at 33 Overland Drive in Don Mills would be appreciated, or reach out to the family for directing funds to the Masibambisane Children Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa where Jen volunteered. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Celebrate Everything
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now