JENNIFER PHIPPS BORETSKI Known affectionately as Jenny, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18th in the early morning. She joins her late husband Peter Boretski, fellow actor and soulmate. Jennifer Phipps, the actress, is a legacy in Canadian theatre. Since immigrating to Canada in 1962 with her husband Peter and two children, Paul and Daliah, she appeared in several films, and hundreds of theatre productions across the country, including the Stratford Festival Theatre and Shaw Festival. A mentor to many, and loved by all who met her, Jenny was an extraordinary talent and touched the lives of thousands. She was always kind and joyful and a devoted parishioner at St. Mark's, Niagara on the Lake where a memorial service will be held on Monday, April 29th at 2 p.m. Jennifer is survived by her children Paul, Daliah and Wendyl, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An audience favorite at The Shaw, Jenny Phipps will be sorely missed by her fans, devoted colleagues, friends and family. Celebration of Jenny's Life to be held at the Shaw Festival to be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home 415 Regent St., N-O-T-L. In memory of Jenny, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Actors Equity Association and would be appreciated by her family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2019
