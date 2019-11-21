You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer SLEIGHTHOLM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer SLEIGHTHOLM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer SLEIGHTHOLM Obituary
JENNIFER SLEIGHTHOLM Peacefully on November 18, 2019 surrounded by family. Best friend and love of Ron for 50 years. Mum of Jonathon and Pamela/Badih Schoueri. Nana of Colette and Olivier Schoueri. Daughter of Ida Greaves. Sister of Ian/Lorraine Greaves and Angela/Bill Greer. Sister-in-law of Robert Sleightholm and Jean MacDonald. Auntie of Alison and Gillian Greaves, Ewan Greer. Teacher, friend, confidant and traveller, at times intrepid. Fondly and lovingly remembered. Family celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -