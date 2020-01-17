|
|
JEREMY DIGBY NELSON October 6, 1932 - January 10, 2020 Jerry died peacefully on Friday in his 88th year. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sue (nee Watson); his children, Jonathan (Judy), Jane (deceased), and Juliet (Don Behan); and his step-children David (Rita), Mike (Lynn) and George Jeffery (Natasha). Loving grandfather to Cameron, Jamie and Andrew Behan; Francesca, Delaney, Kaitlyn, Sean, Sebastian, Paige and Oscar Jeffery. Loving brother of Dr. Roger Nelson (Sally) of Brampton, England. Jerry grew up in Brampton, England where he was an avid rower and enjoyed the country life. Jerry had a twinkle in his eye and was usually up to mischief with his brother. After college, the adventurous young man sailed to Canada in 1952 with his prized BSA 650 cc twin Gold Flash motorcycle with him and £100. His fate was decided by a flip of the coin (heads Canada - tails New Zealand). Jerry's original dream was to become a farmer. After a short career in farming, the industrious young man founded his own manufacturing and packaging company which is still thriving 63 years later. Jerry continued to work until his mid 80's when his health prevented him from going to the office daily. Jerry enjoyed his longtime badminton and tennis friends on their annual vacations. Throughout his life his leisure time was spent at his beloved cottage on Georgian Bay where he spent many happy hours on his tractor working on his never ending cottage projects. Jerry loved being outdoors and watching all the various wildlife. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home AW Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Ave (south of Davisville Avenue) from 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29th, followed by a celebration of Jerry's life in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. A reception will take place after the service. In lieu of ?owers, donations to the Canadian Wildlife Federation or World Vision would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020