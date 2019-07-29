You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:30 PM
St John's Anglican Church
19 Don Ridge Dr
York Mills, ON
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
St John's Anglican Church
19 Don Ridge Dr
York Mills, ON
View Map
JEREMY JAMES ADAMS It is with deep sadness we announce Jeremy's passing at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 64 years. Jer is the much loved father of Alexandra and her fiancé Justin Cressatti and Gillian and her partner Matt Barry. Jeremy will be greatly missed by his sister Rosalind and her husband Michael Crothers, his brother Andrew and his life-long best friend, Joel Birnbaum. A Memorial Service will be held at St John's Anglican Church, 19 Don Ridge Dr, York Mills, (Toronto) Ontario on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 3 p.m., friends may gather at the church at 2:30 p.m. In memory of Jeremy, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. You may sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 29 to Aug. 2, 2019
