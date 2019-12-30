|
JEREMY REITMAN Peacefully, in Florida, on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Devoted father and father-in-law of Alexandra Reitman and Jesse Brown of London, England, and Daniel Reitman of Vancouver. Adoring Zeyda of Jacob and Maya Brown. Most beloved and cherished companion of Penelope Rudnikoff. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Stephen and Julia Reitman, Sarah and Allen Rubin. Loving stepfather to Raine and Rebecca Heidenberg. Son of the late Betty and the late Jack Reitman. Jeremy will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and all who knew him. Jeremy was a proud alumnus of Dartmouth College, McGill Law, Westmount High School and Camp Kennebec, a Chairman and CEO of Reitmans Canada Ltd., a former board member of the Bank of Montreal, McGill University and Provigo and an alumnus of Young Presidents' Organization and World Presidents' Organization. A passionate golfer, skier, Moishe's regular, toastmaster and philatelist, Jeremy was also a strong supporter of Israel and Jewish causes and a most devoted friend. Funeral service from Paperman & Sons, 3888 Jean Talon St. W., Montreal, on Thursday, January 2nd at 12:00 noon. Burial at Congregation Shaar Hashomayim Cemetery, 1250 ch. de la Forêt. Shiva at his home in Montreal, Thursday following burial until 4:00 and from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Saturday from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday and Monday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Contributions in Jeremy's memory may be made to the "Jack Reitman Hillel House" c/o Federation CJA, (514) 345-2600.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020