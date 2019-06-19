JEROME CH'EN, FRSC October 2, 1919 Chengdu, Sichuan, China - June 17, 2019 St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada Jerome Ch'en was Professor Chinese Republican Period History at York University in Toronto from 1971 to 1987. He was the director of the University of Toronto/York University Joint Centre for Asia Pacific Studies from 1983 to 1985. He was made a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada in 1981. In 1984, he was named Distinguished Research Professor at York. Jerome Ch'en was educated at Tianjin Nankai University, National Southwestern Associated University (Xi'nan Lian'da) in Kunming during the Anti-Japanese War, and at the London School of Economics, which he attended funded by a Boxer Indemnity Scholarship. He studied under Friedrich Hayek at LSE. In the 1950s, he worked for the Chinese Service of the BBC. Before emigrating to Canada he taught history at the University of Leeds. He was a respected and beloved mentor to his many students and friends. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 19 to June 23, 2019