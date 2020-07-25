You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JEROME (JERRY) EDWARD LALONDE Passed away peacefully on July 10th, 2020 at age 88. He was born on Christmas Day, 1931 in Penetanguishene to a loud and loving, franco-Ontarian family, the third of 13 children. Despite being a penniless farm boy, Jerry chose to pursue a career as an artist. After graduating from the Ontario College of Art, he found work as a graphic artist and co-founded an advertising agency in St. Catharines. But his real passion was the paintings and portraits he produced, and his spirit lives on through these works. Jerry was a devoted husband for 50 years to the late Theresa Lalonde (née Kehoe), father to Christopher (Laurie Chesworth) of Victoria, Kenneth (Michelle Woulfe) of Toronto, Lisa (John Woulfe) of Ottawa, Michelle (André Picard) of Montreal, and Doug (Tasha Menary) of Toronto, and beloved grandfather to Peter, Riley, Lise, Zoé, Molly, Michael, Kieran, Emmet, Natalie, Anaïs, Raphaëlle and Maeve. He was a devout Catholic, a member of the Knights of Columbus and a school board trustee. Until very recently, he played tennis and bridge several times a week. Jerry's extended family and friends will remember him fondly for his quiet wit, his songs, imitations, jokes and stories around the campfire. A private funeral for immediate family was held July 17. It can be viewed at the funeral home's update. https://dartefuneralhome.com/tribute/details/7441/Jerome-Lalonde/obituary.html#tribute-start, or Facebook page. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the sisters, staff and residents of the Mount Carmel Retirement Home for their loving care and friendship. Please consider making a donation to the Mount Carmel Retirement Home, or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020
