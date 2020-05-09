You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Jerrold Stafford GAETZ


1936 - 2020
Jerrold Stafford GAETZ Obituary
JERROLD STAFFORD GAETZ Ottawa, April 14, 1936 - Uxbridge, April 30, 2020 Born in Ottawa, he grew up in Creighton Mine and Copper Cliff, Ontario and graduated from the University of Western Ontario. He was soon employed at Ontario Hydro in North Bay and then in Toronto. He married Lynne Johnson, on August 2, 1966. They lived in Toronto raising three children: Fraser (Shannon; children Lily and Nick); Andrew; and Christy (Scott; children Katie, Ben and Emily). In 1998 they took over the family 'farm' (Coolwood) on Durham Road 30 and became involved in many activities in Uxbridge. Jerry had his downhill ski group, the Silver Ducks; he belonged to the Uxbridge Pipe Band and was a member of the Loyal and Ancient Order of the Unicorns which met weekly for lunch in Toronto. Two other Uxbridge groups of which he was a member were the 'Magnificents' and the 'Gang'. Together with his brother-in-law, Bill Cole, 'Scotch Friday' meetings and regular Monday lunches became traditional events. From a very young age Jerry was always building or fixing things. When he realized he couldn't do it any longer he and Lynne moved into Uxbridge. Jerry is survived by his younger, loving sister Elinor. He was predeceased by younger brother Peter and older brother Michael. Jerry succumbed to a long fight with cancer. He will be remembered with love by family and friends. Sincere thanks for all the care given to Jerry at Douglas Crossing and to the medical personnel who were of assistance. Donations to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital, Loaves and Fishes Food Bank or the North House would be appreciated. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, P.O. Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020
