JERRY GOLDSTEIN 1929 - 2020 Jerry passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jerry is survived by his children Robert, Jeffrey and Dana, Scott, Arthur and Allison; his grandchildren, Sam, Leah, Mason, Westin, Emma, and Max; and his niece and nephew Jill and Paul. After his marriage to Deanna ended, he met and married Pat. Their marriage survived until her untimely death in 2005. Pat's children and grandchildren also became his. Jerry led a long and happy life. He was born in Toronto and raised during the Depression and World War Two. He left school at age 15 to become an electrician's apprentice. His home was always filled with special lighting and gadgets. He and his partner, the late Alex Rose, had a remarkable business partnership for over 30 years. Jerry loved sports, especially the Blue Jays and the 'Maple Losers.' Jerry was an enthusiastic, if less than skilful participant. For years he worked out and socialized with his gym buddies at the Fitness Institute. He also loved to golf, ski, and hike. Jerry was an avid traveller. In the '50s, as the era of mass travel was just starting, he went to places then considered highly exotic such as Japan, Hong Kong, India, and Israel. He visited every continent except Antarctic. He loved Florida, where he and Pat spent many happy winters. Jerry's great talent was making friends. He had a large devoted following. Jerry will be remembered as a wonderful friend and family man. Donations in his memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation at heartandstroke.ca/get- involved/donate.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 19 to June 23, 2020