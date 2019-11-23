You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
St. Hyacinth Parish
201 LeBreton St. N.
Ottawa, ON K1R 7H9
JERZY ANDRZEJ-BOBOLA JAN-BOSKO MARIA CZARTORYSKI Peacefully at 80 years of age, on November 17, 2019. He leaves in mourning his wife, Grazyna (née Babinska); their children, Adam, Alexander (Stefanie Thibault), Dominik (Eva Cirnu), and Izabella (Jan Adamowski); five grandchildren, and family in Poland. Predeceased by his mother, Princess Jadwiga Tekla (née Countess Stadnicka); and his father, Prince Adam Michal Czartoryski. Born in 1939, at the family's estate in Poland. After obtaining his MSc degree, he moved to Canada in 1965. He was later appointed Chief of Cartographic Research, Department of Fisheries and Oceans, Ottawa. He was actively involved in many organizations, including the Canadian Polish Congress. He was a Knight of Honour and Devotion of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. The funeral is on December 3rd at St. Hyacinth Church, Ottawa.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019
