|
|
JESSIE McGILL 1923 - 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Jessie McGill on March 1st, in Toronto, just two days shy of her 97th birthday. Jessie is survived by her husband Beverly John McGill, her daughter Helen Elizabeth McGill, and dear nieces and nephews. Jessie was born Jessie Coulthurst on March 3, 1923 in North Bay, Ontario. She was the fifth and youngest child of the late Helen Jean (Marshall) Coulthurst and the late Edward Guthrie Coulthurst. Two of her siblings, Lawrance John and Helen Jean, died in infancy. Her two adult sisters, Laura Marguerite Ellen (Coulthurst) Carlson and Sybil Janette (Coulthurst) Coleman predeceased her. Jessie was raised mainly in Oshawa, Ontario, where she attended OCVI. An accomplished student and athlete, she was named Outstanding Girl. She was a skillful figure skater, even mastering the Highland Fling on skates. Throughout her school years and adulthood, she excelled at competitive golf and continued to love the sport until arthritis kept her off the course. While working full-time at The Royal Bank of Canada in Oshawa, Jessie actively participated in the war effort. She volunteered to sell War Savings Stamps and Certificates, trained in car mechanics, and learned to pilot a plane. In 1951, Jessie married Beverly, who was born and raised on Manitoulin Island. They met while working together at The Royal Bank of Canada in Vancouver. Bev's career with the Bank, mostly in international banking, provided them with the opportunity to live abroad including postings in New York City and Port of Spain. To travel the world was an ongoing adventure they greatly appreciated and immensely enjoyed. They established life-long friendships and many treasured memories. After retirement, Jessie and Bev made their home in Delray Beach, Florida for several years before returning to Toronto in 2015. Jessie was usually the life of any party, sharing her quick wit and infecting many with her contagious laughter. She loved to travel because it introduced her to new people and experiences. She said she attended more Sunday morning church services in languages she could not understand than most people have but, whatever the language, worshipping God in community was a sustaining joy. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) on Monday, March 9th from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. A private family funeral will be held at St. Paul's Bloor Street Anglican Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jessie's memory to the Salvation Army (salvationarmy.ca), or your local church would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. But Jesus said, 'Someone touched me; for I noticed that power had gone out from me.' When the woman saw that she could not remain hidden, she came trembling; and falling down before him, she declared in the presence of all the people why she had touched him, and how she had been immediately healed. He said to her, 'Daughter, your faith has made you well; go in peace.' Luke 8:46-48
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020