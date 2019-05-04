JESSIE WALKER CHURCHILL-SMITH (nee Morrison) August 9, 1927 - April 26, 2019 Born in Hamilton, Ontario, daughter of the late Margaret (Smith) and George Morrison. Sister of the late William Morrison and the late John (baby brother). Devoted wife of the late David Churchill-Smith for 56 years. Loving mother of Bruce (Terry), Harry (Astrid), and Anne (Mark Witten). Proud grandmother of Peter, Jane and Leah. Fondly remembered by her nephews Michael (Chantal), Peter (Janine), Tim (Deirdre), Bob (Laurie), John (Carol) and Nori, and their families. Jessie also will be dearly missed by her sister-in-law, Cynthia and a large extended family. Affectionately known as "Jessie Moo," she grew up in Montreal, Glasgow (Scotland), and Halifax. Jessie and her lifelong friend, Eula Raymond, embraced campus life at Dalhousie University, where she met David. She graduated with a degree in Arts and Sciences in 1949. Jessie and David enjoyed a happy life together, which included family holidays at Lac Brulé, Redwood ski trips in New Hampshire, travels abroad and winter vacations in Long Boat Key. Jessie was a dedicated, lifelong volunteer of the Women's Auxiliary at SickKids and worked on the Parents' Post-Operative Information Service. She showed great leadership and empathy in helping the families of children undergoing surgery. Jessie also provided care and friendship to two women with special needs for over 30 years. As their advocate, she helped them to live as independent, self-supporting individuals. Jessie had a kind heart, a fun-loving sense of humour and a creative spirit. She had a flair for cooking, painting, entertaining and dancing. Jessie was the best of mothers not only to her own children, but to many of their peers, and her canine companions! Jessie spent her latter years with her close friend, Lily Anthony, at Ewart Angus and Meighen Manor, where her lively personality continued to shine through music and art. A special thank you to the staff and her devoted caregivers, Teresita and Mya, for their dedication and support. A reception and celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, East Gate Entrance. Memorial donations may be made to www.sickkidsfoundation.com. Condolences may be made through www.morleybedford.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019