JEWEL LILLIAN RIMMER (née Bilkey) Died on October 9, 2020, in her 103rd year. The beloved wife of the late Charles Henry Rimmer, she is mourned by her children Margaret (Rafael de Castro), Guy (Helen Cohen-Rimmer) and Mary (Adrian Tronson), and by her granddaughter Elizabeth de Castro. Born in Toronto to Guy Bilkey and Emily Lamont Bilkey, Jewel grew up in Toronto and Detroit. In her younger years she worked as a journalist, her final job being with Hugh C. MacLean Publications in Toronto. Upon her marriage she moved to Cornwall, ON, then to Trois-Rivières, and then to St. Lambert, where she lived for the final fifty-two years of her life. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations to the Primate's World Relief and Development Fund or to Logifem would be appreciated. Heartfelt thanks to her guardian angels for the last several years, Elise and Eugene Wright, and to Dr Luce Pélissier-Simard and the staff at the UMF-Hôpital Charles Lemoyne.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store