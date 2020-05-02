|
J.F.W. (Ted) WEATHERILL 1932 - 2020 IIt is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ted on April 13, 2020, peacefully at home in Ottawa with his loving partner Nicole Kean by his side. He leaves his loving children: Timothy, Andrew (Maureen) and Katherine (Stan) as well as step grandchildren Jack and Nick. He was predeceased in 2011 by his ex-wife Stephanie. He will be deeply missed by Lucie Kean-Frank (Bob), Natalie (Rob) and Steve Frank (Marie Eve) of Ottawa, Lise Kean of Montreal as well as Elda Thomas, Margie Magee, Mary Watt and numerous other cousins and relatives. Ted obtained his BA at Trinity College, his LL.B at University of Toronto Faculty of Law (Dean's Key), and his LL.M in 1958 at Harvard Law School. He was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1960. He was one of the first in Canada to work on a full-time basis as a labour arbitrator. His career included stints as a law professor (Osgood Hall), Vice-Chair at the OLRB, 15 years as the sole arbitrator for the Canadian Railway Office of Arbitration, Chair of the Canada Labour Relations Board, President of the National Academy of Arbitrators (1995-1996), Honorary Fellow of the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers and author of A Practical Guide to Labour Arbitration Procedure. Over his 60 year career as an arbitrator he issued over 5000 awards, in English or in French, rendering his final award on March 25, 2020. Ted was also devoted to the arts. He was on the board of directors for the National Ballet of Canada from 1967 - 1970, President, Coordinated Arts Services 1970 - 1972, and on the board of directors of Open Studio 1973-1980. He was an early adopter to and a proud supporter of Tafelmusik. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tafelmusik or to cancer research. Given the constraints of Covid-19, a private family service will be held in Ottawa and a memorial will be held in Toronto to be announced later.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020