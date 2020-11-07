You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

JAMES PETER PETROPOULOS Jim Petropoulos passed away suddenly on October 20, 2020, in Thornhill at the age of 82. He will be fondly remembered by his sons, Stuart (Kristel) and David (Lauren); grandchildren, Danielle (Sean), Nick and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Logan; brother, Peter (Jean); nephew, Paul (Leesa); niece Jan (Drew); and great-niece, Cassy. Jim graduated in 1960 with a bachelor of commerce from Queen's University. He was a professional chartered accountant and became a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario in 1965. He was given lifetime status as a member in 2008. Jim was very active in different organizations such as Camp Olympia, C.J.G.A (Canadian Junior Golf Association) and the JCC/BJC where he was a 20 year plus volunteer. A memorial service was held on Friday, November 6. The recording of the service is available for public viewing on Jim's memorial webpage at www.etouch.ca. Please also visit the webpage for online condolences.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020.
