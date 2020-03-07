|
DR. S.J. STRONG M.B., Ch. B. (Bristol 1956). D. Path (London). FRCPC. December 7, 1932 - February 29, 2020 Stuart James "Jim" Strong passed peacefully on the evening of Saturday, February 29, 2020. He spent his last days content in the company of his family at Maison McCulloch Hospice in Sudbury, Ontario. Out of several positions offered to him in Canada, Dr. Strong chose to move his family from Oxford, England, to Sudbury, Ontario, in 1968 to be the Director of Pathology at Memorial Hospital. He also oversaw the modernization of the Blood Services in Sudbury and for North Eastern Ontario, the construction of a dedicated Blood Transfusion Centre on Cedar Street in Sudbury, and organized a world-class Plasmapheresis program. His colleague Dr. Theo Ciszewski described him as "a great human being, very cordial to everybody around, helpful on every occasion, a very wise man, a very good physician and extremely good organizer of Canadian Blood Services... all Canadians should be proud of him." He was to us a most beloved husband, father, grandfather, a wonderful provider, protector and consistent supporter of all our endeavours. No words are sufficient to describe how much he will be missed. Jim is survived by his wife, Stella; their four children, Martin, Alison (John Kovalcik), Philip (Laurel MacDonald) and Helen (Wade Scoffin); and five grandchildren, Katherine, Michael, Thomas, Andrew and Bayly. He was predeceased by his parents, Percy and Florence; and his brother, Don. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home. For donations and messages of condolence, www.lougheed.org.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020