Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. George's Church
Crescentwood, ON
J.M. BUMSTED It is with profound sadness that the family of Dr. John Michael 'Jack' Bumsted announces his death on January 25, 2020, at his home in Winnipeg. The historian and Royal Society of Canada fellow will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. A service will be held on February 15, at 11 a.m., at St. George's Church, Crescentwood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to St John's College (92 Dysart Road) to endow a scholarship for Indigenous scholars of history, or to the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre (WASAC).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020
