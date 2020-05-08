You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo ALEXANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann ALEXANDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann ALEXANDER Obituary
JO ANN ALEXANDER Jo Ann passed peacefully on May 2, 2020 at age 87. Predeceased by husband William "Bill" Alexander, parents Harold and Josephine Boettger, sister Ruth Margaret Knapp and husband Gray Knapp. Loving mother of Andy (Luce Alexander) and Heather (Steve Rider). Cherished grandmother of Kevin Alexander (Lindsay), Bonnie Bailey (Jared), Gregg Alexander, Stephanie Rider and Courtney Rider and great grandmother of Thomas, Matthew, Luke and Zoey. The center of her family, she was loved by all and will be deeply missed. Jo Ann grew up in Hanover, Ontario. An avid trumpet player in her youth, she went on to study nursing at Hospital for Sick Children. Living between Toronto and Montreal, Bill and Jo Ann developed many great friendships. Jo Ann was an accomplished curler competing at the Provincial Senior Women's Curling in Quebec. She also devoted many hours to helping others and children in need. Jo Ann loved to travel, immersing herself in local cultures and enthusiastically adopted the Scottish traditions of her husband. Living life to the fullest, Jo Ann topped it off with a CN Tower Edgewalk for her 80th birthday! An active member of her communities, in recent years Jo Ann enjoyed the Ennisclare Singers, snooker tournaments, happy hour gatherings and being a member at Walton Memorial United Church. She was genuine, honest and determined with a healthy sense of humour and mischievousness. Jo Ann loved spending summers in Muskoka surrounded by many generations, a legacy for which her family is very grateful and hopes to continue. You will always be in our hearts. Rest in Peace. A graveside memorial is planned when restrictions lift. Please consider a donation in memory of Jo Ann to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Walton Memorial United Church, Oakville.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 8 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -