Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
Shiva
Following Services
78 Mowatt Crt.
Thornhill, ON
Jo-Ann Lara COHEN

Jo-Ann Lara COHEN Obituary
JO-ANN LARA COHEN On Thursday, February 7, 2019 at her home. Beloved daughter of Carmella Cohen-Veitch and Larry Cohen of Las Vegas; and step-daughter of Robert Veitch and Cynthia Cohen. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Jay Cohen and Jennifer Krevitt of New Jersey, and the late Lisa Cohen. Loving niece of Graham and Libby Gell, and aunt of Chad, Nicholas, and Thomas Cohen. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Ave. W. (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment in the Temple Sinai Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva on Monday at 78 Mowatt Crt., Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to the Jo-Ann Lara Cohen Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 www.benjamins.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2019
