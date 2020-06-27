You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JO-ANNE PHILLIPS(née Ridler) 1939 - June 22, 2020 Honoured flight attendant TCA/Air Canada of 31 years. Beloved wife of Captain Mark Phillips. Loving (step) Mother to Caitlin and Robin Phillips. Dear grandmother to Isabella and Alexander Ciano (Caitlin). Loving sister to Judith (Dave) Misener. Special aunt of Gillian Misener and M/Gen. Mark Misener. Dedicated daughter of Frances Ridler (1914-2004). Loved by all who knew her. She passed away unexpectedly after a marriage of 45 years of love and deep friendship. www.grahamgiddyfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020
