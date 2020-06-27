|
JO-ANNE PHILLIPS(née Ridler) 1939 - June 22, 2020 Honoured flight attendant TCA/Air Canada of 31 years. Beloved wife of Captain Mark Phillips. Loving (step) Mother to Caitlin and Robin Phillips. Dear grandmother to Isabella and Alexander Ciano (Caitlin). Loving sister to Judith (Dave) Misener. Special aunt of Gillian Misener and M/Gen. Mark Misener. Dedicated daughter of Frances Ridler (1914-2004). Loved by all who knew her. She passed away unexpectedly after a marriage of 45 years of love and deep friendship. www.grahamgiddyfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020