JOAN AUSTIN (née Clegg) July 6, 1936 - July 26, 2020 Beloved Mother, Sister, Mother-in-Law and Grandmère. Joan is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law - Andrew and Karynn, Robert and Maureen, Geoffrey and Nancy and her adored grandchildren - Andrew, Jake, Kate, Alexandra and Henry. She leaves behind her sisters and their families Anna-May Batson (Toronto, ON), Janet Harris (Sydney, Australia) and Katharine Dunn (Burlington, ON). Our Mum raised us as a single mother while working at The Bay, Bloor Street, primarily in the Bridal Registry and China Department. She never drove a car, yet somehow, we never missed out on anything. Summers and weekends were always filled with special adventures. She always referred to us as 'Angel' and everyone else as 'Dear'. She was an amazing Mother and Grandmère. In her retirement years, Joan travelled to England almost every season to admire the changing of the landscape. Joan survived ovarian cancer in the early 1980s. She was always kind, gentle and happy even as her health deteriorated. Joan sincerely appreciated the care givers who helped her, especially at The Briton House. She never, ever complained. She found the humour in every situation and had a smile and laugh that lit up the room. Joan was known to remark that she was the luckiest woman in the world because of her 5 'wonderful, remarkable grandchildren' but we were the lucky ones. She stood by us with her unwavering optimism and kind, gentle encouragements. She was our rock. We will miss her. A private family service has taken place. A memorial in celebration of a beautiful soul will beheld at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation at www.thepmcf.ca or 416-946-6560 or 1-866-224-6560 (option 1).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020