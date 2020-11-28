You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Joan Bernice LOWEY-CHLEBUS
JOAN BERNICE LOWEY-CHLEBUS August 3, 1933 - November 22, 2020 Joan Bernice Lowey-Chlebus died peacefully in her home on November 22, 2020 in Brampton, Ontario due to complications with colon cancer. She was 87. Joan Lowey-Chlebus was born on August 3, 1933 in Regina, Saskatchewan to her parents Ernest and Pauline Lowey. She graduated from University of Toronto Royal Conservatory of Music earning her A.R.C.T. and practiced as a soprano soloist at First Presbyterian Church, Regina, SK; Kingston Road United Church, Toronto; Runnymede United Church, Toronto and Humber Valley United Church, Toronto. During a long musical career, Joan soloed at numerous weddings, funerals and concerts across Canada. Joan is survived by her children Andrea Osborne (James); Suzanne Reynolds (Gerry); Dave Chlebus and her grandchildren Lexie Osborne-Naude (Figo Naude), Tom Osborne (Bethany), Harrison Chlebus, Jack Cooke-Chlebus and her siblings Arthur Lowey (Barb); Merv Lowey (Val); Jim Lowey (Lana); Bob Lowey (Gail); David Lowey (Colette) and Linda Budd (Gary). Joan is preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Pauline Lowey. Thank you to Joan's medical team for their compassionate support and end of life care: Dr. Jessica Baugniet; Nurse Nancy Pringle; Nurse Practitioner, Afsha Jeoffrey; Dr. Bill Wong, LHIN and her PSW team. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
