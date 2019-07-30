You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Joan Beverley PAUL Obituary
JOAN BEVERLEY PAUL (nee McMillen) Joan passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on Friday, July 26, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Don, cherished mother of Margo, Gordon (Anne) and Douglas (Lesley). Dearly loved Nana of Katie (Kyle), Alex (Mitch), Lizzy, Andrew and Jonathan. Joan was born and raised in East York, met Don while she was in nursing training and Don in medical school and married in 1958. They moved to Collingwood in 1960 to raise their family and, in 1963, settled on Maple Street. They treasured the lifelong friends they made in over 59 years in our community. Joan participated in many volunteer opportunities during her time in Collingwood. This work was recognized by the awarding of the Order of Collingwood in 2002. Visitation will take place at Fawcett Funeral Home, 82 Pine St., Collingwood on Wednesday, July 31 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 32 Elgin St., Collingwood on Thursday, August 1 at 1 p.m. A reception will be held at the upstairs lounge at the Collingwood Curling Club following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Georgian Triangle, Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation or Royal Victoria Hospital Cancer Care Centre. The family would like to thank Dr. Myrna Monte for her kind and compassionate care of our wife and mum. Thank you to Hospice Georgian Triangle-Campbell House for their support to Joan and her family during her stay at hospice. The staff and volunteers are truly outstanding and a valued member of our community. Friends may visit Joan's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 30 to Aug. 3, 2019
