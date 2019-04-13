|
JOAN CAMPBELL LE GALL Aged 93, died peacefully in Toronto surrounded by her family on Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved mother, granny, and former senior tutor in French at the University of Toronto, Mississauga. She is survived by her daughter, Françoise Le Gall of Washington, D.C. and her son, Michel Le Gall of New York; her granddaughters Maya, Daphna, Emma, and grandson Marshall as well as her daughter-in-law Dina Le Gall and son-in-law Jeffrey Balkind. Her husband of 54 years, Louis Le Gall, died in 2005. Contributions in her name can be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.
