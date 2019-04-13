You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JOAN CAMPBELL LE GALL Aged 93, died peacefully in Toronto surrounded by her family on Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved mother, granny, and former senior tutor in French at the University of Toronto, Mississauga. She is survived by her daughter, Françoise Le Gall of Washington, D.C. and her son, Michel Le Gall of New York; her granddaughters Maya, Daphna, Emma, and grandson Marshall as well as her daughter-in-law Dina Le Gall and son-in-law Jeffrey Balkind. Her husband of 54 years, Louis Le Gall, died in 2005. Contributions in her name can be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019
