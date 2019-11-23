|
JOAN CATHERINE MCGEACHY (née Macdonald) B.N., N.A. Joan McGeachy passed peacefully November 16, 2019 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by loving husband D. Donald C. McGeachy, parents Leslie and Kathleen Macdonald, brother Bill Macdonald and niece Heather MacMillan. Lovingly remembered by her nephew David, nephew-in- law Scott and grandnephews Alec, Adam and Graeme, cousin Nancy Langmuir and her family. She will be greatly missed by her stepchildren Lynn, Joan, Neil and Ruth, her step-grandchildren Jana, Kristin, Cynthia, David, Cameron and Diane and step- great-grandchildren Journey, Camden, Ben, Lucas and Maddox. Joan was highly accomplished and actively involved in the community. She graduated from the Toronto Western Hospital School of Nursing, McGill University and University of Toronto. She participated in the development of the Nightingale School of Nursing in Toronto, was Executive Director of the College of Nurses of Ontario from 1968-1982 and was an enthusiastic member of the Garden Club of London, Trident Investment Club, the Book Club at the Metropolitan United Church and a founding member of Takla Charitable Foundation. Joan enjoyed travel, hiking, music and spending time with her family. She was a kind and gentle person who was a strong leader. She carried herself with integrity and has made a significant impact in the world and in the lives of everyone around her. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019