JOAN CHATFIELD (nee CHARBONNEAU) October 25, 2020 After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Joan died peacefully on Sunday, October 25 at the age of 57, at her home in Clarkson, Ontario. Joan will be forever remembered by her beloved husband Troy Chatfield and cherished sons Evan and Colin. Her siblings, Claire Woodward (Chuck), Gloria Hines (Terry, predeceased), Robert (Claire), Jack (Lynne), Laurie Maltby (Jim), Louise Willcock (Dave) and John will miss her dearly. Throughout Joan's cancer treatment, she maintained a positive attitude, her sense of humor and a love of life. Special thanks to Joan's wonderful sisters who provided much care, assistance and support, throughout Joan's years of treatment and especially during the last few months.



