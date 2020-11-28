JOAN CUNNINGTON (nee PITTS) After 86 years of a full and satisfying life, Joan passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Sunnybrook Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer. Loving wife of Roger Cunnington for 56 wonderful years. Predeceased by Roger, his parents Nancy and Allan, and her parents Winnifred and Joe. Proud mother of David Cunnington (Rachael) and grandmother of Kate and Molly. Joan was born in 1934 in southeast London (England). During World War II she was evacuated to the countryside, where she attended school at a catholic convent, and learned French. After she returned to London, she was active in Girl Guides and Sea Rangers, which prepared her for camping in the Canadian wilderness, and being a leader (Bagheera) of a cub troop in Toronto. It was also during this time that she began a lifelong passion for tennis, and was a ball 'boy' at Wimbledon and the Queen's Club tournaments. In the 1950s her parents took her across the Atlantic Ocean to begin a new life in Canada. They moved to Toronto, which she 'liked from the minute I stepped out of Union Station'. At first she worked as a secretary at IBM, and then at legal firms. She continued her part time education, something that was important to her throughout her life. She and her parents joined the congregation of St. Clement's church, where she made many friendships that continued throughout her life. It was through St. Clement's, as well as at night classes, that she met Roger. They fell in love, and were married in 1961. Son David arrived 8 years later. Roger had a passion for woodworking and renovations, and together they renovated and built two houses in Toronto, two separate cottages, and their retirement home in Grimsby. Joan loved learning. She took night school classes for about 21 years, completing a BA at York University, and then a MA at the University of Toronto. Her legal and secretarial experience led to her career teaching legal and office procedures at Seneca College for 22 years. She shared her passion for learning with thousands of students over the years. She also co-authored two textbooks, and after she retired, was on the board of the Ontario College Retirees' Association. She established the Sidney Thomas Chaloner scholarship (named after her grandfather) at Woodsworth College, University of Toronto, to benefit part-time students. Joan was surrounded by family and good friends throughout her life. Many of her friends were fellow tennis players. She was also very active in the Grace Church on-the-Hill community, as a choir mother, a chorister herself, and an archivist. She was an expert gardener - her garden in Grimsby won an award - and she loved to help friends with gardening questions. Joan enjoyed travelling and visited most of the UK, parts of Europe, and much of Canada and America. In recent years she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and extended family in Vancouver and Galiano Island. In her words, 'I had a good life'. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Sunnybrook Foundation or Grace Church on-the-Hill would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.morleybedford.ca
. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.