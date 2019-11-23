|
JOAN EILEEN MEHTA On November 18, 2019, at the age of 85, Joan Eileen Mehta passed away peacefully with family by her side. Joan is survived by her daughter, Kiran (Ken); sons, Robin (Amber) and Rajin (Patricia); grandchildren, James (Andrea), Anjuli (Tom), Nicholas, Ryley, Sienna and Jade; and great- grandchildren Eloise and Austin. Joan lived a life dedicated to family. Joan grew up with her mother and grandparents in East York. Joan met the love of her life Madan on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend. The two fell quickly in love and married in New Delhi, India in 1956. Joan and Madan settled in Brampton upon returning from India. After the birth of their first child Kiran, Joan devoted herself to building a strong, successful and loving family. Joan and Madan had two sons, Robin and Rajin. In the years that followed, Joan established herself as a strong mother, wife, friend, companion, and stalwart believer in the fact that raising a family was the highest calling. If you ask anyone, they would say that Joan prided herself in this above all and that family was everything. After the loss of her loving husband in May 2016, Joan focussed on supporting her extended family and on volunteering. Joan became a volunteer at Sunnybrook Hospital where she assisted those in need on a regular basis and continued to do so despite her illness. Joan will be remembered for her strength, humour, and the love that she shared with everyone she met. Her role in greeting newcomers to Canada and preparing Indian meals served as a fine example for the many visitors she welcomed to her home. Tenacious to the end, Joan would not admit weakness and made sure everyone around her was looked after even as she herself lost strength. Words cannot express how much Joan will be missed by her family and friends. Her family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Day Hospital at Sunnybrook and all those who cared for her while she battled cancer. Joan requested that those wishing to celebrate her life simply do so by remembering her with fondness, as she did not want anyone to stand on ceremony. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Joan Mehta to the Geriatric Medicine Academic Fund at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre would be appreciated. Donations by phone: 416-480-4483, online at donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute or to Sunnybrook Foundation, in memory of Joan Mehta, 2075 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON M4N 3M5.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019