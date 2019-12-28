You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Joan Elizabeth CHILCOTT

Joan Elizabeth CHILCOTT Obituary
JOAN ELIZABETH CHILCOTT (née Nie) Joan passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Hamilton. One of the first female sports producers, Joan worked at CTV for many years. She was an avid theatre patron and a member of both the Stratford and Shaw Theatre Festivals. Predeceased by her husband of 64 years Ernest Chilcott. Loved mother of Elizabeth Chilcott (Robert Lee). Devoted Nana of Adam, Ian and Rebecca. She will be especially remembered by her extended family - Gail, Ashley, Katrina and Daynian. A Memorial Service to commemorate Joan's life will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Church Deer Park, 1570 Yonge Street (north of St. Clair Avenue). In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
