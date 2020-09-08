JOAN ELIZABETH DATHORNE (Bayley) August 28, 1943 - September 3, 2020 Beloved mother of Michelle and Cheryl-Dayne Dathorne, grandmother of Bayley. She was predeceased by her husband Don-Wilson Dathorne (April 29, 1943-July 8, 2008). Born in Georgetown, Guyana, Joan immigrated with her family to Toronto in 1974 in search of greater opportunities for her children, where she lived until her death. Joan will be remembered fondly for her thirst for life, wry sense of humor, and love for her family and friends. A private service will be held at Mount Pleasant Funeral Center on September 9th at 10 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store