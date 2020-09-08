You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Joan Elizabeth DATHORNE
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
JOAN ELIZABETH DATHORNE (Bayley) August 28, 1943 - September 3, 2020 Beloved mother of Michelle and Cheryl-Dayne Dathorne, grandmother of Bayley. She was predeceased by her husband Don-Wilson Dathorne (April 29, 1943-July 8, 2008). Born in Georgetown, Guyana, Joan immigrated with her family to Toronto in 1974 in search of greater opportunities for her children, where she lived until her death. Joan will be remembered fondly for her thirst for life, wry sense of humor, and love for her family and friends. A private service will be held at Mount Pleasant Funeral Center on September 9th at 10 a.m.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 8 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Service
10:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Funeral Center
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
