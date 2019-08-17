|
JOAN ELIZABETH STAGER (née Alexander) January 17, 1933 - August 4, 2019 Daughter of Thomas and Sylvia Louise Alexander (née Armstrong). Predeceased by her husband John Kimberley Stager, PhD, Professor Emeritus, University of British Columbia, on October 10, 2018. Also predeceased by her brothers, James Henry Alexander (Evelyn) and John Thomas Alexander (Donna); and nephew, Donald James Alexander. Joan is survived by her sister, Sylvia Louise Carl (Robert); and her brother, Gordon Burnett Alexander (Rosalyn). She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. The family would like to acknowledge the loving commitment of Joan's caregiver, Aida Roxas. Joan graduated from Lord Byng High School in 1951 and Vancouver General Hospital School of Nursing in 1954. Early in her career she went to San Francisco where she was a nurse. Subsequently she returned to Vancouver where she met her beloved John; they married in 1964. Shortly thereafter, with architect Barry V. Downs, CM, the couple built a light-filled, gracious, midcentury-modern home on a wooded lot in the Southlands area. Furthering her education, Joan graduated with a degree in Fine Arts from UBC in 1977. She volunteered in the conservation department of the UBC Museum of Anthropology where she applied her natural precision and eye for detail to every project. Joan Stager demonstrated exquisite taste, was the consummate hostess, and delighted in her relationships with friends and family. A memorial service and reception will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Knox United Church, 5600 Balaclava Street, Vancouver, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019