JOAN LANGDON (née Ellis) Peacefully on December 22 in her 90th year. Our adored Joan will be deeply missed by her children Douglas, Sandra (John Sinkins), and Janet. Joan was a very bright student who graduated from Havergal College two years early. After completing her studies as a legal secretary at Shaw College, she worked for several years at Sinclair Goodenough, enjoying regular bowling tournaments and Friday cocktails at the Silver Rail. She married C. Robert Langdon, a young lawyer, and they went on to celebrate fifty anniversaries together. After raising her family, Joan taught Sunday School and was a long- serving member of Group B at Lawrence Park Community Church. She was also a proud year representative (Class of 47) for the Havergal Old Girls and enjoyed more than ten years volunteering in the gift shop at Sunnybrook Hospital. We hope Joan is cherishing the sunsets and star gazing at the former Point Ideal Resort on Lake of Bays where she spent her summer holidays for many decades. We are deeply grateful to the nursing staff and support workers at Vermont Square for the tender care they gave Joan. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2020; to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020